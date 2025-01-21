The food hygiene rating report for establishments across West Devon that were recently recommended to make improvements.

Of the 729 establishments in West Devon that are eligible for food standard inspections, these are the locations that received poor ratings within the last four months.

At an inspection, the officer will check for how hygienically the food is handled, the physical condition of the business and how the establishment manage ways to keep food safe such as looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

1/5 East Dart Inn- Postbridge

Inspected on November 7 2024

Hygienic food handling -Improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary

2/5 Dartmoor Inn- Princetown

Inspected on November 25 2024

Hygienic food handling -Improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety- Generally satisfactory

1/5 Ellis Bakery- Okehampton

Inspected on November 26 2024

Hygienic food handling- Generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary

Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary

1/5 Oinkers at Drakes Farm- Crockernwell

Inspected on October 2 2024

Hygienic food handling- Improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary

1/5 Saylan Forest Gnome’s Bakery- Okehampton

Inspected on November 25 2024

Hygienic food handling- Generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Good

Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary

1/5 WE & RJ Dunn- Exbourne

Inspected on September 25 2024

Hygienic food handling- Generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Major improvement necessary

Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary

The results of inspections is public information released on the Food Standards Agency website with data provided by West Devon Borough Council.