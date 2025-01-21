The food hygiene rating report for establishments across West Devon that were recently recommended to make improvements.
Of the 729 establishments in West Devon that are eligible for food standard inspections, these are the locations that received poor ratings within the last four months.
At an inspection, the officer will check for how hygienically the food is handled, the physical condition of the business and how the establishment manage ways to keep food safe such as looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.
1/5 East Dart Inn- Postbridge
Inspected on November 7 2024
Hygienic food handling -Improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Generally satisfactory
Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary
2/5 Dartmoor Inn- Princetown
Inspected on November 25 2024
Hygienic food handling -Improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Generally satisfactory
Management of food safety- Generally satisfactory
1/5 Ellis Bakery- Okehampton
Inspected on November 26 2024
Hygienic food handling- Generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary
Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary
1/5 Oinkers at Drakes Farm- Crockernwell
Inspected on October 2 2024
Hygienic food handling- Improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Generally satisfactory
Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary
1/5 Saylan Forest Gnome’s Bakery- Okehampton
Inspected on November 25 2024
Hygienic food handling- Generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Good
Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary
1/5 WE & RJ Dunn- Exbourne
Inspected on September 25 2024
Hygienic food handling- Generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Major improvement necessary
Management of food safety- Major improvement necessary
The results of inspections is public information released on the Food Standards Agency website with data provided by West Devon Borough Council.