FIREFIGHTERS have released pictures of a house fire in South Tawton that saw the roof of the property collapse.
Chagford Fire Station was among several other stations to attend the incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, July 3.
Four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one main jet was brought to bear in tackling the fire, the cause of which is believed to be accidental.
As a result of the fire the property was 100 per cent damaged by fire and smoke.
‘Stay safe and test your smoke alarms’ a spokesman for Chagford Fire Station said.
The (Chagford Fire Station )
The damage was severe (Chagford Fire Station )