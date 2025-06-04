Today, June 4, is Devon Day – a day dedicated to celebrating everything that makes Devon so great.
Officially launched in 2016 by Visit Devon and BBC Radio Devon to promote the county, Devon Day falls on the feast of St Petroc, the sixth Century patron saint of Devon.
There are arguments that St Boniface should in fact be the county’s patron saint. But as his feast day falls on June 5, perhaps we should share the honours and celebrate across two days.
So what is it about our county that makes it a piece of heaven?
We asked our reporters across Devon to share their thoughts. And we’d love you to get in touch and let us know what it is about Devon that makes it the best!
Bethia Wyborn from the Okehampton Times and Tavistock Times Gazette: ‘I love Devon for the landscapes on Exmoor and Dartmoor, the coasts for surfing and for its rich history and culture. Despite living here for most of my life I still come across hidden spots on the moors and meet new people with interesting stories every week.’
Will Goddard at the Crediton Courier: ‘There's nowhere else quite like Devon in the country. From its rolling hills and the tors of Dartmoor to the sandy beaches of the Jurassic Coast, it's no wonder why so many want to come here on holiday or make this county their home.’
Richard Harding at the Kingsbridge and Salcombe Gazette said: 'I love the variety in Devon. You can be on the beach or walking the cliffs and within an hour up on Dartmoor surrounded by sheep, ponies and cattle.'
Alan Quick at the Crediton Courier: ‘Devon Is the best place in the world, to live, work, relax or holiday. People say it’s a slower pace of life but it’s not true, underneath there is so much going on, and with wonderful people, countryside, villages, towns and cities we don’t need anything else - all are welcome! Enjoy!’
Sarah Pitt from the Okehampton Times and Tavistock Times Gazette said: ‘I love Devon because of the variety it has within it. From Dartmoor and Exmoor to secretive coves on the south coast and surfing beaches on the north. Most of all for the villages with thatched cottages and lanes that defy satnav to confuse unwary drivers. It still has many remote parts, where time has stood still.’
And finally, Lily Buckley our apprentice reporter said: ‘I love the natural beauty of Devon and the fact it comes in so many forms, from tors to shores there is something for everyone!’
Do you agree with these sentiments?
What makes Devon special for you?
Let us know and we’ll share your thoughts on the website tomorrow.
