THE King has today, Friday, April 11, been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring a Knighthood for Mel Stride, the MP for Central Devon.
The award has been given for political and public service.
Mel said following the announcement: “I am deeply honoured to have been awarded a Knighthood.
“It is an immense privilege to serve in public life and I am proud of what we achieved in government alongside so many talented colleagues. I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents and as Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer.
“I would also like to recognise the love and support of my family which has been the greatest blessing of all.”
The Rt Hon Mel Stride was Secretary of State for Work and Pensions between October 25, 2022 and July 5, 2024.
He was previously Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons from May 23, 2019 to July 24, 2019, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General from June 2017 to May 2019.
He was elected the Conservative MP for Central Devon in 2010.
Mel (63), was educated at Portsmouth Grammar School and Oxford University, where he was elected President of the Oxford Union.
Political career
In October 2011 Mel was appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister of State for Further Education, Skills and Lifelong Learning, John Hayes.
He later served as an Assistant Government Whip from July 2014 until May 2015 and as Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) from May 2015 until July 2016.
Mel is currently Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer in Kemi Badenock’s Shadow Cabinet, a position he has held since November 4, 2024.
Mel is married to Michelle and they have three children.
The honours come as part of Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours and includes Peerages and Knighthoods, announced today.
Knighthoods also go to Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, James Cleverly, James Anderson (for services to cricket) and Matthew Vaughn, (for services to to creative industries).
Dames: Theresa Villiers.
Peerages: Michael Gove, Mark Harper, Simon Hart, Alister Jack, Stephen Massey, Victoria Prentis and Eleanor Shawcross.
Knight Commander: The Rt Hon Andrew Michell MP.