Dr Jeff Pocock, Newton Abbot Constituency Labour Party vice-chair and media officer, said: ‘Many readers will be angered by the recent outcome of a High Court case, Darwall v Dartmoor National Park Authority [2023], involving wild camping on Dartmoor. This anger stems from the eventual ruling against the park authority in the court case which concluded that after decades of not doing so, ‘the casual backpacker who wishes to wild camp requires permission from the landowner to do so”.