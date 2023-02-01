I HAVE read with interest the comments in the paper on parking problems at Okehampton Station.
I must state I have enjoyed using the service from Okehampton to Exeter. However, I have had trouble
with the parking arrangements.
I have had correspondence with the operatives of the car park who claim that I did not pay the daily rate.
My bank account shows the payment. I received a Parking Charge Notice and wrote to them explaining
that I had paid and as a sign of goodwill, whilst they checked their records, I sent a cheque for £50 (to avoid
paying a £100 fine).
I now see that they have banked my cheque and they appear not to have investigated my claim. I have not
even had a reply to my letter.
What sort of service is this for us in our area. My fear is that we could lose our facility unless the
parking problems are resolved. I will definitely not be using it again.
Surely Network Rail have a contract with APCOA but it does not appear to be satisfactory.
Rama Nand-Lal
Tavistock