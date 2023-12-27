As reported in the Okehampton Times of 21st December, no representative from Devon County Council (DCC) attended the public meeting, arranged by Okehampton Town Council, to hear and comment on the proposal to install parking meters in Okehampton.
That typifies the utter disregard, if not contempt, in which DCC holds the opinions and wishes of not only Okehampton Town Council and residents but also the opposition of the town councils of the seven other towns earmarked for parking meters.
One of the stated aims of the proposal is to increase the “turnover” of parking spaces but that is nonsense. It will have the opposite effect as it will allow a parking space to be occupied for two hours (one hour free plus one hour paid for) which otherwise would have only been available for one hour.
DCC Cllr Stuart Hughes (Cabinet Member for Highways Management) has let the cat out of the bag with regard to the true reason for the proposal. He has stated that the revenue raised from the parking meters will be used to help fund rural bus services. The proposal has nothing to do with improving parking but is simply a revenue raising ploy.
As reported, DCC Cabinet member, Cllr Lois Samuel (Okehampton Rural) attended the public meeting but would not comment on the proposal. The direct question “will you vote for or against the proposal?” was put to her twice. The first time she ignored the question and when pressed for an answer simply stated that she “had noted the residents’ views”.
On her webpage, Cllr Samuel states “that I intend to serve the interests of all residents, regardless of political persuasion”. However, her prevarication would suggest otherwise and that, despite the obvious flaws in the proposal and residents’ opposition to it, she will support, for political party reasons, the proposal.
Recently a Cornwall county councillor, Cllr Steve Arthur, demonstrated great integrity. He had informed the council leader that he could not support a planning application to install a large solar farm on agricultural land and, if the application was granted, then he would resign from the political party group controlling the council.
The planning application was approved so Cllr Arthur kept his word and resigned from the party group. It will be interesting to see if Cllr Lois Samuel demonstrates the same strength of character and integrity.
If any Okehampton resident wishes, in addition to completing any survey/ petition on the proposal, to lobby Cllr Samuel about the proposal, her email address is [email protected].
If sufficient pressure is exerted then Cllr Samuel, as Okehampton residents consider the proposal to be against their interests, may honour her pledge to “serve the interests of all residents, regardless of political persuasion”.
Charles Letchford
Fern Close, Okehampton