RATHER than be chauvinistic and divisive, I think patriotism should be a unifying force and believe we should take pride in the UK’s enormous potential to lead in environmental innovation. Despite political divisions and climate change scepticism, the facts remain clear.
Although more change is vital, we have lots to be hopeful about.
By 2030, the green energy sector is predicted to create one million UK jobs, providing hope amid rising unemployment. There are plans to restore British wildlife, with 300,000 trees being planted annually through the Nature Recovery Network.
Moreover, the restoration of 250,000 acres of peatlands by 2050 could significantly reduce net emissions, as peatlands store around three billion tonnes of carbon and support rare biodiversity.
The government is investing in floating wind farms, compressed air energy storage, and tidal energy, positioning the UK as a global leader in renewable technology.
This is more important than ever given Trump’s illegal war in the Middle East, causing oil and gas prices to spiral. Annually, 600,000 heat pumps are set to be installed until 2028, a huge increase from just 35,000 in2022, replacing gas boilers and reducing our carbon footprints.
The UK already has the largest offshore wind market worldwide, powering over ten million homes with more than 14 gigawatts of capacity. Electric vehicle sales have surged, making up 20 per cent of new car purchases in 2023, compared to just one per cent eight years ago.
Green technology investment generated £12 billion in revenue last year, proving environmental growth can fuel the economy.
Focusing on Britain’s green energy leadership has the potential to be unifying and pragmatic. In stark comparison, the violent threats received by councillor Sarah Chambers following Derby council’s decision to remove publicly hung flags highlight show ‘Raise the Colours’ is dangerous and divisive.
Pride in our environmental progress can inspire support for a cleaner, greener Britain - patriotism isn't tying a flag to your nearest petrol station, it's promoting Britain as a green energy superpower.
May Puckey
by email
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