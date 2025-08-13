Caring for the world around us has become something of a political issue, which I often struggle to comprehend. Surely, ensuring the wellbeing of our planet is essential for this generation and generations to come? Whether you are motivated by faith and believe in a God who created our world or not. For the sake of our wellbeing and that of our neighbours, near and far, surely we should be reducing our carbon emissions and helping to reduce the rise in sea temperatures around our coast?