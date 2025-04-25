The Liberal Democrats have increased their number of Torridge District councillors to ten after Kerry O’Rourke won a by-election in Appledore.
The party is now not far behind the independents, who have 13 councillors. Six Conservative councillors, three Green, two Labour and two non-aligned councillors make up the rest of the council.
Cllr O’Rourke is new to politics but known in the town for her work with voluntary groups, the Chatty Cafe in Bideford Library which she co-founded to reduce social isolation, and won Bideford Town Council’s citizen of the year for and community station Up Close Radio where she is a trustee and presenter.
She was elected with 304 votes – just over 40 per cent of those cast – and said her role is to stand up for people whose voices go unheard.
Conservative candidate Carrie Woodhouse won 235 votes, independent Nigel Johnson got 116 votes and the Green candidate Keith Funnell received 91 votes.
The turnout for the election on Thursday, April 17 was 25 per cent of an electorate of just under 3,000.
The new councillor said she was grateful for the support of her husband retired Rev Shaun O’Rourke, a former Swimbridge parish priest.
She will represent Appledore along with Green councillor Peter Hames.
The by-election was called after former independent councillor Len Ford was jailed for 18 weeks for harassing a senior council officer.
In December Exeter Magistrates found him guilty of persistently making use of the public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience, anxiety or harassment without violence.
Torridge District Council said councillors are removed from their roles under the Local Government Act 1972 if they are sentenced to more than three months in prison.
Mr Ford’s appeal against the sentence was dismissed, and he was disqualified as a councillor.
Council leader Ken James (Ind, Milton and Tamarside) said: “The health and wellbeing of our staff and members is paramount. Everyone has the right to be treated with respect and dignity, free from bullying, harassment and victimisation.”