"Clearly the funding of the NHS is part of the issue, but I’d argue that some thought needs to be given to organisation. The greater centralisation of health provision seems to be being driven by cost considerations rather than care outcomes. If we don’t argue for more locally based care, and petitions show that this is what people want, then it will never be on the agenda. Cottage, recovery or recuperation hospitals, whatever you call them, could be part of the solution to ballooning waiting lists. Petitions are a way of saying ‘please listen … here is an alternative point-of-view that is worth listening to."