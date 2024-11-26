Mark, 64, an NHS wheelchair repairer, said: “They treat you like one big family. When the consultant told me, ‘If you don’t start treatment, you have four months’, I started spurting out all the things I was worried I wouldn’t be there for – I won’t get to see my grandkids or get to take my daughter down the aisle. It’s all the things a dad is thinking about. Am I going to be there?