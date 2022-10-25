Lionesses’ victory inspires largest ever girls football festival
+ 3
(View All)
The winners: Year 5/6 Horrabridge A team with Devon girls.
Subscribe newsletter
Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) had the pleasure of running the largest girls football event they have ever had, probably thanks to the success of England’s Lionesses!
Twenty seven teams of Years 3/4 and Years 5/6 girls from all over West Devon took part in the spectacular event, held at Crowndale Tavistock, home of Tavistock Community Football Club.
Devon Girls Development officer, Dave Leonard attended with three county players who mingled with the girls and gave out stickers.
Eight mini-soccer pitches were used with 13 teams competing in the 3/4 tournament and 14 teams in the 5/6 one.
Years 3/4
Pool 1 winners were Horrabridge B followed by St Peter’s A, Meavy B, Gulworthy & Okehampton equal in 4th place and South Tawton B.
Pool 2 winners were Horrabridge A who won all their games followed by Meavy A, North Tawton, Mary Tavy & Brentor, South Tawton A, St Peter’s B and Okehampton B.
Horrabridge A beat Horrabridge B in the final to win the gold medals and trophy. Horrabridge B received silver medals.
Year 5/6
Continuing the trend, Horrabridge A won pool 1 followed by Gulworthy then North Tawton, Tavistock A and St Andrew’s equal 3rd. Okehampton B were 6th and South Tawton B 7th.
In pool 2, Okehampton took the honours, Meavy were 2nd, Bere Alston 3rd, St Peter’s 4th, Horrabridge B 5th, South Tawton A 6th and Tavistock B 7th.
Horrabridge A beat Okehampton A in the final to win the trophy and gold medals, Okehampton A went home with silver medals.
The Devon Girls presented the medals and all players were given certificates by OCRA with contact details for local Girls football clubs on the back of them.
The officials presiding over the games, all OCRA coaches, were very impressed with the skill, enthusiasm and respect of all the girls that took part.
Both Horrabridge A teams will now represent West Devon at the county finals in the Spring term.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |