Eco-conscious volunteers are needed for a litter pick in Chagford.
Plastic Free Chagford and Proper Job environmental charities will be hosting the town’s eighth community litter pick on Sunday, March 23, from 10am to 1pm.
Pickers are asked to meet at Endacott House (TQ13 8AJ) for a health and safety briefing.
Proper Job wrote on Facebook: “Even if you can just come for half an hour it will all make a difference, many hands make light work. Let's keep Chagford's hedgerows, footpaths, playing fields and verges litter free for a beautiful, clean and safe environment for wildlife and us all.”
All ages are welcome to attend.
To reserve a spot for the three hour litter pick, search ‘Chagford’s Big Litter Pick’ on Eventbrite.