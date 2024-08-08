Local swimmer Alan Skilton has completed his 20-mile swimming challenge, raising over £1,000 for the Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF) in memory of his stepson.
Alan embarked on his challenge in March this year at Parklands Leisure Centre to raise at least £1,000 for ELF, which had been a source of support for him and his family after his stepson, Benjamin, received a diagnosis of untreatable blood cancer. Alan presented the £920 cheque to ELF development manager Andy Jordan on August 6. With Gift Aid, the amount Alan raised exceeds £1,000.
Andy said: "We just want to say a massive thank you to Alan for all of his efforts with this challenge. Benjamin [Alan's stepson] sadly passed away from blood cancer, and he was looked after on the ward at the haematology centre, and the family utilised several of our health services, and so we are delighted to receive their support and the amount of money Alan's raised today, over £1,000 with Gift Aid included, is a wonderful way of remembering Benjamin and supporting other patients going through blood cancer."
Alan explained that ELF provided Benjamin with extensive support during his illness. They arranged transport for him so that he could attend frequent hospital appointments and offered the family the use of the ELF-funded hospice suite, located at the end of the cancer ward at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RD&E), to ensure they had complete privacy during Benjamin's last days.
He added: "Thank you very much to everybody who sponsored me. Thank you to Andy for the support he's given me, and a big thank you to the staff at this wonderful pool because we're getting on really well, and they've been so helpful."
ELF does not receive government funding and depends on charitable donations to sustain its services. The charity provides assistance to individuals and families who are dealing with blood cancer and other related conditions at the Haematology Centre at the RD&E. Dr Miles Joyner, a consultant haematologist at the RD&E, established the charity in 1980 to enhance the lives of patients with blood cancer and blood disorders.