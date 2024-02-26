THE public are advised that a military air exercise involving some low flying will take place locally tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27 and on Wednesday, February 28.
The area in which it will take place is from Crediton to North Tawton, Hatherleigh, Holsworthy, Great Torrington, Bideford, Barnstaple, South Molton, Chulmleigh, Dulverton, Bampton and Tiverton.
For the air combat training, it is expected that there will be military fixed wing and rotary conducting air-to-air training with high energy manoeuvres within the area.
Horse and livestock owners may wish to note these details.
It is expected that the training will take place between 2pm and 4pm on each day.