A PROBLEM shared is a problem halved and that is what a group of sewing enthusiasts do, they help each other under the expert guidance of Sue Vile when they meet once a month at Bow.
They have called their group WemBow because several, including Sue, are from Wembworthy and others from Bow. They used to meet in someone’s home but ran out of room to spread things out such as big quilts, so in 2018 Sue who was working at Bow School, asked if they could meet there on a Saturday.
It is not all just about sewing, one member of the group, Helena, has run art classes in Winkleigh for 10 years.
“We do all sorts of crafts,” said Sue. “We have someone coming in August to tell us about eco dyeing.
“During lockdown we kept in touch and I designed blocks of patchwork for a quilt, people each taking a block to do. This has been sewn together and I am putting on a border.”
Sue has Level 3 City and Guilds qualification in Patchwork and Quilting. In the group everyone helps each other with extra help from Sue.
She runs workshops around the area such as one recently at Lapford.
“I just help people if they need a hand. There is a lot of chat - and lots of cups of tea,” she added.
“I usually bring a cake, today it’s rhubarb crumble cake. Everyone brings their own sewing machines and we all make a £5 contribution towards the cost.”
They meet on the first Saturday of each month at Bow Primary School between 10.30am and 3pm, people need to take their own lunch.
Anyone interested in knowing more can contact Sue on 07494 586 251 or [email protected] email. Some sessions are stitch and chat, some organised workshops.