Made-Well CIC has announced that it will hold this year's Music on the Green event on June 16 from 12 pm to 9 pm at its site in Hatherleigh. 

Everyone is welcome, including well-behaved dogs on leads. The event will include live music, an open mic session (from 5 to 6 pm), a licensed bar, barbecue, and games.

An hourly bus service will run during the day starting at 11:30 am. The route will start at the Bull & Dragon in Meeth and stop at the Quarry Nature Reserve, Hatherleigh Community Centre car park, and Hatherleigh Market Car Park. 

For more information or to sign up for the open mic session, email [email protected]

When booking a ticket, families automatically enter the VIP seating competition. Anyone who does not wish to be entered should email [email protected].