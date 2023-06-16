Made-Well has been presented with a cheque for £5,000 from a charity conneced with a local care home.
The special award was given in the name of Jeanette Gill, a former resident of Kernow House care home in Launceston, who generously donated part of her legacy to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.
Made-Well is a not-for-profit community interest company in Hatherleigh which provides purposeful and positive opportunities for people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, mental illness and loneliness. The foundation’s administrator Emma Duwell recently presented a cheque to staff and people who use Made-Well (pictured right).