A WEST DEVON primary school has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted after an inspection in November under a new ‘more rigorous’ regime.
Inspectors said Mary Tavy and Brentor Community Primary School was an inspirational school where pupils flourished while parents were overwhelmingly supportive, with one saying “it’s a magical little school, the head is fabulous, always positive, and enthusiastic”.
Headteacher Clare Davies welcomed the Ofsted report and thanked her staff and parents for their support in reaching the high standards she sets: “We are the only local authority primary school in Devon to have been rated outstanding since September and I’m very excited and proud of my staff, volunteers, parents and children for the achievement for which we should all be proud.
“This should be morale boosting news for parents to give them confidence in education and show them what high standards can be reached in schools.
“The inspectors have seen how we have all followed a dogmatic approach in the two years since I have been here. Our presence in the community is clear across social media and in everyone’s consciousness.
“There’s no doubt about what the school wants to achieve, but also that parents and the community are aware that we want to excel in all aspects.
“We do this through a holistic approach with teachers and carers and parents all involved in ensuring the children reach their potential and that, after all, is what education is about. The inspectors were also left in no doubt that parents would 100 per cent recommend other parents to send their children to our school.”
Inspectors said Mary Tavy school is highly ambitious for all pupils and achieve extremely well across the curriculum. The teachers and other staff provide precise and highly effective additional support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) which means they reach their full potential.
Behaviour was exemplary, expectations of what pupils can achieve are extremely high, reading is a very high priority from the moment children start school and no child is left behind in learning to read which supports writing development, ensuring they are ready for the next stage of their education.
Children’s personal development is addressed exceptionally well, looking at feelings, relationships and mental and physical health and they are taught about other faiths and differences, encouraging tolerance of each other. Pupils get a ‘rich diet’ of residential visits, supporting community events, learning through forest school and enjoy a wide range of clubs. The children are all consulted and listened to through the school council chosen by the pupils.
Governors have a clear vision for the school and staff are proud of their school and appreciate the support they get in well-being and workload.
Relationships between staff pupils and parents are extremely positive. Together they are united in their drive and ambition to nurture pupils to be ready for the next stage of their education.