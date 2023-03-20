One objector wrote: ‘I see there does not seem to be a satisfactory pedestrian link being proposed for Devon Oaks to Horrabridge village. The village is already beyond capacity for parking and regularly gets congested during busy traffic times. Horrabridge cannot take more cars! The proposed development also excludes a full age range of prospective buyers. This is surely discriminatory, especially when there is such a high demand for housing for young people in the area.’