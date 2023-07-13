Okehampton Make Lunch Club summer sessions are now available to book and organisers are asking families struggling with the cost of living crisis while their children are not at school to text or email them.
Make Lunch Club takes place every Wednesday for six weeks throughout the summer holiday with the first session starting on July 26 from 11am to 1.30pm. The first session will include pizza-making and ice cream.
The club is held at Okehampton Baptist Church on Fore Street.
To book a place contact coordinator Jo Morgan at [email protected] or text or phone her on 07410 968112.