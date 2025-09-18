Devon & Cornwall Police have arrested a man in his 30s and are appealing for witnesses after a head-on crash involving two vehicles in Okehampton.
The collision, on New Road, involving a blue BMW and a red Ford Fiesta took place at around 4pm on Wednesday, September 17.
The driver of the Ford left the scene immediately after the collision, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this individual or captured dashcam footage.
The BMW driver was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining minor injuries.
A man in his 30s from the Okehampton area has since been arrested on suspicion of several driving offences, including drink driving, dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified. He remains in police custody at this time.
- Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who:
- Witnessed the events leading up to or during the collision or its aftermath
- Saw the suspect leaving the vehicle and scene
- May have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area at the time
If you have any information that may assist enquiries, please contact the police via the website or by calling 101, quoting log 50250242296.
