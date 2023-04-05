West Devon residents can now find out who they can vote onto the borough council on Thursday, May 4 in the local elections, as the full list of the candidates is revealed.
There are 31 seats on West Devon Borough Council which currently has no party in overall control.
All current councillors will stand down and elections will be held to replace them.
Some councillors who have served their communities for the past four years are standing again.
There are also many new candidates.
While some wards have only two candidates and council leader Neil Jory’s ward of Milton Ford is uncontested, Okehampton North Ward is strongly contested with eight candidates up for three seats.
The councillors standing in each ward are as follows, with the number of seats in each ward in brackets:
Bere Ferrers Ward (two seats)
Angela Blackman (Con), Peter Crozier (Con), Graham Reed (Lib Dem), Isabel Saxby (Lab).
Bridestowe Ward (two seats)
Patrick Jeffery (Green), Caroline Mott (Con and Unionist), Terry Southcott (Con and Unionist).
Buckland Monachorum Ward (two seats)
Ric Cheadle (In), Alastair Cunningham (In), Philip Sanders (Con), Ashley-Ross West (Lib Dem).
Burrator Ward (two seats)
Felix Davies (Con), Neil Jameson (Green), Diana Moyse (Con), Sam North (Green), Christopher West (Lib Dem).
Chagford Ward (one seats)
Jane Elliott (Green), Nicky Heyworth (Con).
Dartmoor Ward (one seat)
Holly Greenberry-Pullen (Lib Dem), Mark Renders (In).
Drewsteignton Ward (one seat)
Steven Guthrie (Green), Paul Ridgers (Con).
Exbourne Ward (two seats)
Mike Casbolt (Con), Judy Maciejowska (Green), Christian Martin (Lib Dem), Louise Watts (Con).
Hatherleigh Ward (two seats)
Patrick Kimber (Con), Andrew Pratt (Green), Samantha Wakeham (Con).
Mary Tavy Ward (one seat)
Andrew Brown (Lib Dem), Jonathan Gilpin (Con), Dave Herbert (In), Robert Oxborough (In).
Milton Ford Ward (one seat)
Neil Jory (Con).
Okehampton North Ward (three seats)
Kevin Ball (Con), George Dexter (Lib Dem), Peter Eastment (Con), Tony Leech (In), Finley Morris (Lab), Lois Samuel (Con), Deborah Sanger (In), Colin Trier (Green).
Okehampton South Ward (two seats)
Malcolm Calder (Green), Clare Kemp (Con), Paul Vachon (In), Julie Yelland (Con).
South Tawton Ward (one seat)
Lynn Daniel (Green), Simon Powell (Con).
Tamarside Ward (three seats)
Chris Edmonds (Con), Matthew Faith (Green), Lawrence Grose (Reform UK).
Tavistock North Ward (three seats)
Michael Fife Cook (In), John Gray (Con), Judy Hughes (Con), Jeff Moody (In), Pete Squire (Lib Dem), Brian Trew (Reform UK), David Turnbull (Con), Terry Wheeler (Green).
Tavistock South East Ward (two seats)
Adam Bridgewater (In), Amy Hookway (Green), Richard Phillips (Con), Debo Sellis (Con and Unionist).
Tavistock South West Ward (two seats)
Mandy Ewings (In), Candy Gynn-Martin (Con), Anne Johnson (In), Andy Nelson (Con).