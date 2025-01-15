Central Devon MP, Mel Stride called for the Chancellor to be sacked by Starmer in the House of Commons through quoting Shakespeare.
Stride was laughed at by Labour frontbenchers Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner during his Hamlet-inspired speech on Tuesday, January 14.
The grilling comes after government borrowing increases and the value of the pound falls.
Keir Starmer defended Reeves’ budget in PMQ on January 15, saying Labour had to take “right and difficult decisions” to heal the economy after Conservative leadership.
In the Commons on January 14, Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride said: “This whole sorry tale is nothing short of a Shakespearean tragedy. Playing out before our eyes, this is the Hamlet of our time.
“They promised the electorate much while pouring the poison into their ear.
“You can feel the end – the Chancellor flailing, estranged, it seems, from those closest to her. Those about her falling, the drums beating ever closer.
“To go or not to go, that is now a question. The prime minister will be damned if he does, but he will surely be damned if he does not. The British people deserve better.”
'This is a crisis made in Downing Street.'— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 14, 2025
Responding to Rachel Reeves' statement on China, shadow chancellor Mel Stride describes the "mess she has left behind".
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/MCzCmtBAjI
Reeves replied: “The shadow chancellor is simply not serious. I’ve been on that side for 14 years. Usually when you have a statement you ask some questions.
“We heard a lot from the right honourable gentleman about what he wouldn’t do, but we heard absolutely nothing about what he would do.
“You can now see what happens when the leader of the opposition tells the shadow cabinet that they shouldn’t have any policies.”
Stride has received criticism online and in the press. Namely from the columnist John Crace in the The Guardian who condemned Stride for merely demanding Reeves resigns instead of evaluating her performance as Chancellor.