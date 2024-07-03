CONSERVATIVE cabinet minister Mel Stride, who has been MP for Central Devon for the past 14 years, has conceded that the general election is “highly likely” to produce the largest majority for Labour in British history.
In comments which all but conceded the election, Mr Stride said he had "accepted where the polls are", which suggested "tomorrow is likely to see the largest Labour landslide majority".
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Stride said Labour's victory could surpass the 492-seat majority won by the coalition National Government in 1931.
He added: "What therefore matters now is what kind of opposition do we have? What kind of ability to scrutinise government?"
Mr Stride, who has been seen actively campaigning in Central Devon, becomes the second senior Conservative in 24 hours to publicly admit the likelihood of defeat.
It has been said that his comments suggest the Conservatives now think warning of a Labour victory will sway undecided voters more effectively than arguing in support of the Tory record.
Former home secretary Suella Braverman wrote in the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday that the election is “over” and that the Conservatives "need to prepare for the reality and frustration of opposition".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was asked by the BBC about the latest Conservatives' messaging, following cabinet minister Mel Stride saying that the country is likely to see the UK's biggest majority from Labour.
Starmer says he thinks the Tories have run a negative campaign and that they are failing to tell the country what positive change they would bring.
He said: "It's really voter suppression. It's trying to get people to stay at home rather than to go out and vote.
"I say, if you want change, you have to vote for it."
It is believed that the Tories’ strategy now appears to be damage limitation, to try and keep as many seats as possible.
On the eve of the polls, few Conservatives are holding out much hope of winning but hope to try and keep as many seats as possible.
It has been said that that is why Mel Stride went as far as to say he was expecting a significant majority.
A question was asked: “Could that be enough to persuade some voters who don’t want a powerful Labour government to back the Conservatives at the last minute? Tory HQ will hope so.”
They might also hope it encourages the very thing Labour is desperate to avoid – complacency among Labour voters.
However, a cabinet minister effectively conceding 24 hours from polls opening is a significant and unusual moment.