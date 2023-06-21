Phil Bush, from Men in Sheds, explained: ‘Seven years ago we started this and it’s been fantastic. If a man retired two or three years ago and all he’s doing is sitting and watching the telly with someone bringing him a cup of tea, [Men in Sheds] can provide something else they can get involved in. If someone says “My dad could do with Men in Sheds,” I go round and tell them about it. From a mental health perspective, it’s really good.’