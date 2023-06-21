Okehampton’s Men in Sheds received a visit from MP Mel Stride on Friday (June 23), which followed the successful completion of the group’s latest project.
Mr Stride’s visit followed on from the group’s soapbox-building project for Who Let the Dads Out which entered the Bideford Soapbox Derby.
While enjoying a cup of tea, Mr Stride heard all about the work the group does in the community and its plans for the future which include a shed extension, a trip to Uganda to visit the farmers that the group has supported through the charity Amigos that offers training and farming tools so that communities can become more self-sufficient.
Mr Stride also heard about plans to start a DIY group for women and about the importance of the group’s work in supporting men’s mental health.
Phil Bush, from Men in Sheds, explained: ‘Seven years ago we started this and it’s been fantastic. If a man retired two or three years ago and all he’s doing is sitting and watching the telly with someone bringing him a cup of tea, [Men in Sheds] can provide something else they can get involved in. If someone says “My dad could do with Men in Sheds,” I go round and tell them about it. From a mental health perspective, it’s really good.’
Men in Sheds is also accessible to men with disabilities or who may need care, which Jane Taylor, whose husband is a member, said is not well-known about but very important as it provides carers a break several times a week.