THE MET Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across South West England.
The warning covers Dartmoor including Princetown and Chagford.
The rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
The rain is expected between 00:15 today, May 22, and 12 noon on Thursday, 23 May.
What to expect, according to the Met Office:
- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
A spokesperson continued: “Many places will see 30-40 mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80 mm. There is also a chance that a few upland locations, chiefly in the separate Amber warning area, could see much higher totals, in the order of 100-150 mm.”