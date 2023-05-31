Michael said: 'The poems and stories in this book have been written because, every day that I can, I go for a walk in the bluebell woods behind our house. I know every one of the trees I pass. They hear me coming, they listen to me. I listen to them, to the whisper of them, the roaring of them, the creaking of them. There is one poem above all others for me that tells more powerfully of trees than any other I know, My own true family by Ted Hughes. The great poet who wrote it walked through my bluebell woods, touched the same trees, listened to them, wrote for them. It is his spirit and his great tree poem that held my hand as I began to write this book.'