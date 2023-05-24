David Edwards (centre) proudly received his certificate in recognition of his completing Stage 1 of the Read Easy ‘Turning Pages’ course. David is just one of the readers using the Read Easy service, which aims to improve adult reading skills, and meets his coach Matthew Sheppard (right) for a session each week. Local representative Richard Clear (left) presented David with the certificate. As the number of readers coming forward increases, Read Easy wants to train more coaches to assist struggling readers. To get involved with Read Easy or to find out more, contact Richard on 07854 301626 or Okehampton coordinator Frances on 07942 386000