Police continue to be concerned for the welfare of a 36-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Exeter area.
Matthew Welham was last seen in the Marsh Barton area of Exeter at around 4pm on Thursday, February 20.
He is described as white male and of medium build, with brown hair.
He may be wearing a camouflage, army-style jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
During the course of enquiries, a car he was driving has been located in the Moretonhampstead area.
It is believed that Matthew was seen without his shirt on, on the B3212 between Moretonhampstead and Exeter on Wednesday, February 19, between 7pm and 10pm.
He is believed to be in the Exeter area.
If you have seen Matthew, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 782 of 20/2/25.