Moorland show winner is still a champion ten years on
Shilstone Rocks Country Dance receives supreme of show with joint owner Alona Stratton.
TEN years after she wowed the judges at the Dartmoor Pony Moorland Show Shilstone Rocks Country Dance was back in prize winning form at the 30th event held at Princetown on September 4.
The pony bred by Mrs E Newbolt-Young and daughters of Shilstone Stud, Widecombe-in-the-Moor took the overall supreme champion title a decade after she won the trophy the first time but was now being ridden by the breeder’s granddaughter.
Shilstone Rocks Country Dance won the barren mare class led by joint owner Alona Stratton (daughter of Elizabeth and the late Rod Newbolt-Young), the lead rein class ridden by Alona’s daughter Annabel, aged six years and also the child handler class when Annabel showed her skills once again!
Alona said: ‘I realise when these events are over, just how poignant they are; Country Dance won the same Howard-Mercer Perpetual Trophy 10 years ago with me, when she was four years old and the trophy (donated by my grandfather) was presented by my Mum and my late Aunt!
‘Today she also won back the Ian Mercer Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best pony owned and bred in the Dartmoor National Park. Her grandmother Shilstone Rocks Country Bunch made the same claim in 1992 in the show’s infancy. I feel very proud.’
Another special success story was new local exhibitor Debbie White who won the John & Diana Coaker Memorial Trophy for the most points gathered across the classes at the event.
The supreme championship trophy and rosettes were awarded by show president Colin Sturmer who was the former land steward for the Duchy of Cornwall and served for 44 years, before becoming president of the moorland show when he retired 13 years ago.
The organisers thanked sponsors Miss P Roberts, Mr & Mrs F Martin, The Dartmoor Pony Moorland Scheme and the Duchy of Cornwall, along with pony show judge Jo Green from Witheridge, ring steward Lynne Colley from Bow, Justine Colton of Tor Royal who provided the catering, those who donated raffle prizes and everyone who made the show possible, or came along to support family and friends, or just watch some beautiful ponies!
Results:
Class 1 – gelding any age:1— Blackertor Norman, Mr L Gilbert, 2 – Trefursdon Southern Style, Mr D Howarth-Podesta, 3 – Haida Valerian, D White, 4 – Barramoor Rodger, Mr & Mrs Pearce. Class 2 – Barren Mare: 1 – Shilstone Rocks Country Dance, Mrs A Stratton and Mrs E Newbolt-Young, 2 – Langworthy Teal, Miss E Houghton, 3 – Okeleat Queen of Hearts – Mr & Mrs K Locke, 4 – Pizwell Unique, Mrs S Martin. Class 3 – yearlings: 1 – Moortown Horizon, Miss L Coates, 2 – Okeleat Wild Rose, Mr & Mrs K Locke. Class 4 – Two and Three year olds: 1 – Haida Grace, D White, 2 – Trefursdon Summer Breeze, Mr D Howarth-Podesta, 3 – Pizwell Wilderness, Mrs S Martin. Class 5 – stallions: 1 – Merribridge Trendsetter, Mr D Howarth-Podesta. Class 6 – Novice one, two and three year olds: 1 – Haida Valerian, D White, 2— Trefursdon Southern Style, Mr D Howarth-Podesta, 3 – Pizwell Wilderness, Mrs S Martin. Youngstock champion – Merribridge Trendsetter, reserve champion – Haida Grace
Class 7 – ridden ponies: 1 – Langworthy Teal. Class 8 – lead rein pony: 1 – Shilstone Rocks Country Dance – rider Annabel Stratton; ridden champion – Langworthy Teal; reserve champion – Shilstone Rocks Country Dance. Class 9 – young handlers: 1 – Annabel Stratton. Class 10 – brood mares, 1 – Hisley Canoodle, Mr & Mrs Belcher, 2 – Walreddon Manor Catherine, Miss L Coates, 3 – Wistmans Sweet Cicely, Mr & Mrs Pearce
Class 11 – foals: 1 – Trewassick Kellewarren, Mr & Mrs Belcher, 2 – Kingstownmoor Artemis, Miss L Coates, 3 – Barramoor Bluebell, Mr & Mrs Pearce. Class 12 – ponies from the Newtake Scheme and their progeny: 1 – Pizwell Wilderness, 2 – Barramoor Rodger.
Adult champion – Shilstone Rocks Country Dance, Adult reserve champion – Hisley Canoodle, supreme champion – Shilstone Rocks Country Dance, reserve supreme champion – Hisley Canoodle
