EXCITEMENT is mounting in Kingsbridge as a film telling the story of one man’s pilgrimage from Kingsbridge to Berwick Upon Tweed starring Academy Award® Winner Jim Broadbent opens in cinemas this week with the town getting special permission to show it two days early.
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry sees the main character leaving his seaside in South Devon to deliver a message to an old friend and he becomes an unlikely hero.
The South Hams locations of Loddiswell and South Brent are also featured as too are Exeter, Buckfast, Exeter, Tiverton, Appledore in Devon. Kings Cinema's showing of the film on Wednesday is a sell-out but tickets are available for other days.
Film crews briefly took over the town in September 2021 and the trailer features several locations throughout the town - and a starring role for the Kingsbridge and Salcombe Gazette!
Mayor of Kingsbridge Philip Cole said he couldn't wait to see the film which would show how scenic and attractive Kingsbridge was and he was a great fan of Jim Broadbent as an actor.
Penelope Wilton stars as Harold's wife Maureen.
The film is an uplifting tale of self-discovery, redemption and learning to seize the moment.