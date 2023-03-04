But university is not the right option for everyone and I spent two years as a ministerial aide in the Business Department in the early part of David Cameron’s premiership helping to increase the number of young people embarking on apprenticeships. In our constituency, apprenticeship starts rose by about 80% during 2010-20 compared to 2005-10. I was also vocal about the need for apprenticeship opportunities to be more accessible to women and the gender balance of those starting apprenticeships is now pretty much 50-50.