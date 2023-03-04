For most young people university will be a rewarding and worthwhile experience, just as mine was. This is why during my time as an MP I have organised several visits from Okehampton College to Oxford University to encourage local state school pupils to aim high and not be nervous about applying to the top universities.
But university is not the right option for everyone and I spent two years as a ministerial aide in the Business Department in the early part of David Cameron’s premiership helping to increase the number of young people embarking on apprenticeships. In our constituency, apprenticeship starts rose by about 80% during 2010-20 compared to 2005-10. I was also vocal about the need for apprenticeship opportunities to be more accessible to women and the gender balance of those starting apprenticeships is now pretty much 50-50.
A couple of weeks ago it was National Apprenticeship Week 2023 and this gave me another opportunity to champion the value of local apprenticeships. They are an excellent way to gain important skills and qualifications while also earning and when you reach Level 5 and above, lifetime average earnings are higher than those achieved by university graduates. The vast majority of post-apprenticeship satisfaction surveys are very positive – both from the view of the apprentice and their employer.
During the week I caught up with Aimee Worrall, centre manager at Moor Training in Okehampton, to discuss and promote the excellent courses available locally. We touched on the brilliant news that the government has committed £13.5 million for a second rail station in Okehampton which will be walking distance from Moor Training. This will make the centre even more accessible for those who rely on public transport.
