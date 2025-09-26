NEWTON Abbot’s MP has declined to comment on a video which appears to show him taking part in a sing-along urging former Prime Minister Tony Blair to die.
Martin Wrigley MP is one of hundreds of activists appearing to sing along to a radically different version of American Pie by Don McClean at the recent Liberal Democrat party conference.
The video, exclusively obtained by the Mid-Devon Advertiser, seems to show Martin Wrigley MP singing the words ‘Tony Blair can f*** off and die’ to the tune of the American singer’s 1971 hit.
The MP, who was elected in 2024, refused to comment on the video when approached to do so by the Mid-Devon Advertiser.
The elected representative for Newton Abbot, Dawlish and Teignmouth was asked several times, but was adamant that he was not going to comment.
The Liberal Democrat Party and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change have also been approached for comment.
