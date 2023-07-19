Central Devon MP and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride is urging his constituents and those further afield to take advantage of Devon and Cornwall’s new digital railcard, which is the first regional railcard in the UK to go digital.
The railcard is available to residents of Devon and Cornwall aged 16 or over, saving them one third on all standard class anytime or off-peak tickets for journeys not starting before 8.45am, which are wholly within Devon and Cornwall.
The digital card is presented to ticket operators and conductors via smartphones and tablets, making it more convenient.
Mr Stride, who helped to lead the successful local campaign for the new Dartmoor Line between Okehampton and Crediton, onto Exeter, said: “With the summer holidays now here, this is a great opportunity to save money exploring Devon and Cornwall, cutting the cost of many local journeys by a third for just £12.”
Other benefits include a third off standard class train tickets for an accompanying adult and taking up to four children (aged 5-15).
Devon County Council cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, Cllr Andrea Davis, said: “To be able to travel at such low cost across Devon and Cornwall, accessing our beautiful towns, cities and coastal areas while enjoying the wonderful landscapes as we sit back and relax is something we want to share more widely with our residents. Now it’s available digitally, it makes it so much more convenient.
“Whether it is attending football matches, visiting friends, joining meetings, taking my dog out and even just going out on a train for the pleasure of it, my Devon and Cornwall Railcard is invaluable and pays for itself many times over. Even better is two people can travel on one card, so take a friend along.”
Richard Burningham, manager of the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, said: “We have long wanted to make the Devon and Cornwall Railcard much easier to buy and this step forward does just that. Our thanks to GWR for identifying the opportunity and making it happen and to our partners for agreeing that we could provide the necessary funding.
“Now we want to see a big increase in the number of local people who hold a Devon and Cornwall Railcard. We will be working hard with Great Western Railway and others to bang the drum about the great savings local people can get with a Devon and Cornwall Railcard and how easy it now is to buy.”
The rail partnership is also encouraging both residents and tourists to use local rail lines in a bid to boost passenger numbers, promoting them digitally under the name Great Scenic Railways across various social media platforms.
For more information on the railcard, head to at www.dcrailcard.com