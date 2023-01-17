CENTRAL DEVON MP Mel Stride visited Belstone Cricket Club last Friday to promote local opportunities for youngsters to play cricket this summer.
The club, which won Division 1 of the North Devon Sunday League in 2022, runs the official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Allstars and Dynamos programmes, which cater for 5-8 and 8-11 year olds and take place for eight weeks over the summer.
Children can enjoy 8 one-hour sessions and receive their own bat, ball, backpack and personalised T-shirt for only £40.
President Peter Hammond also briefed Mel on the club’s ambitious plans to raise £200,000 for a new pavilion.
Peter said: ‘It was great to catch up with Mel and update him on our vision for a new pavilion that will significantly improve the facilities here at the club and provide a wonderful community space for the village and many neighbouring communities. We have raised around £40,000 so far but have a long way to go!’
Mr Stride said: ‘It was great to hear that youth cricket is flourishing here in Belstone and I hope that there will be a strong up take again for 2023, particularly with both the Men’s and Women’s Ashes this summer.
‘It is vital that clubs have quality facilities to attract new players and in rural areas where community spaces are sometimes lacking this is even more important. I will gladly support any funding bids for the new pavilion.’
To register your interest in getting your child involved with a cricket club near you this summer visit www.ecb.co.uk/play/all-stars or www.ecb.co.uk/play/dynamoscricket.