THE organisers of the Devon County Show are calling on amateur photographers to submit their best images for a chance to feature in a brand new calendar.
The Devon County Agricultural Association is encouraging all Devon-based amateur photographers to sift through their albums, or head out with their camera to take a winning photo which could secure a place in the first-ever Devon County Show Calendar.
Twelve pictures will be selected from the entries, each of which will take pride of place in a month-by-month calendar to be produced with the winning images in time for 2027.
The brief for the images is ‘My Devon’ – a deliberately open mandate that will allow entrants to unleash their creativity without restraint.
The only criteria are that the image captures the true essence and spirit of this gloriously rich and diverse county in which we are so fortunate to live and that it clearly conveys your passion for its distinctive character.
Twelve winners will be selected by our judges to feature in the finished calendar.
Winners will not only have their image published, with a credit, in the 2027 calendar, but will also receive two tickets to the Devon County Show on a day of their choice.
They will also have their entries exhibited in the crafts & flowers marquee, one of the biggest, and most visited marquee on the show-ground.
They will also receive the ‘My Devon’ calendar, as soon as it has been printed.
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