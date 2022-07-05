National Park will hold heritage day to celebrate archaeology

Dartmoor National Park will hold a heritage day this weekend (July 16) filled with activities, events and talks for visitors to learn about the national park as part of a summer-long programme.

Dartmoor National Park Authority has worked with other organisations including Dartmoor Tinworking Research Group, Grimspound Border Morris, Dartmoor Heritage Pony Trust, Dartmoor Prison Museum, MED Theatre to put on the day which will be focused on ‘prehistoric Postbridge’ and will offer visitors the chance to go on a guided walk with an archaeologist, have a go at tin panning, learn about life inside one of the country’s most famous prisons and the learn about the moor’s Dartmoor pony.

The national park’s visitor services manager, Rebecca Martin, said: ‘We’re excited to bring people a new event that celebrates Dartmoor’s incredible heritage and find out about the history around us – history we’re still learning about today. As well as guided walks and entertainment, people can pick up maps of trial guides from our visitor centre and go off exploring with their family or on their own.’

Dartmoor Heritage Day coincides with the Festival of Archaeology which is an annual celebration of archaeology set to run between July 16-31.