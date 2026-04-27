The North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (NDSART) was recently called out to an injured Ten Tors participant at Batworthy Corner, Dartmoor.
The Ten Tors team had spent the weekend out training and camping across Dartmoor as part of the run-up to the event in two weeks, but 250 metres before the final camp the participant sustained a lower leg injury and could no longer continue.
After NDSART arrived on scene, the remote rescue medical technicians and a team doctor assessed the individual and provided some initial pain relief and warm layers. Additional team members arrived later with a stretcher, splints and further pain relief and the individual was carried back to the control vehicle.
A road ambulance had been en route to the scene but was redirected to a more serious incident. The team doctor and teachers then decided to empty one of the school minibuses to transport the casualty to hospital.
The participant may not be able to partake in this year’s Ten Tors event, but plans to return for next year’s event.
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