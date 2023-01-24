Okehampton support group Community Links is encouraging people to socialise to improve mental health as part of its ongoing befriending scheme.
The group is calling out to those who may feel anxious about going out following the pandemic or those suffering with anxiety to come together as a way of reducing stress and meeting others in a similar position.
Community Links befriending co-ordinator Vicky Hopkins, said: ‘With lockdown we saw how much socialisation and meeting other people is important to our mental health and I think coming out of lockdown we are seeing that people are quite nervous about going to those social interactions again.
‘Befriending gives that opportunity for people to gain that social confidence, being in groups, being around people. We’re going through a cost of living crisis, things have become more expensive, there’s a lot of stresses going on in our lives and I think socialising with people going through similiar experiences helps and helps widen those connections.’
In order to help those feeling nervous or lonely, Community Links runs a befriending service for isolated individuals who need support and friendship.
As part of the service, a befriender will offer support to an individual according to their needs. This could be help carrying out the shopping, going out for a coffee and a chat or encouragement to get involved in more social activities in order to prevent loneliness and poor mental health.
Community Links holds a coffee morning every Thursday at the Refresh Cafe in Okehampton, from 10am, which is designed to allow people to meet up in a safe and supportive environment.