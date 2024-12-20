The charity Farms for City Children has been spreading festive cheer in the lead up to Christmas.
With an array of events at their Nethercott House at Iddesleigh near Okehampton, the charity has been raising funds for their vital work with children and also saying thank you to volunteers and supporters.
The charity, founded in 1976 by Sir Michael Morpurgo and his wife Lady Clare, has given more than 100,000 children from disadvantaged communities the chance to experience a week on one of three working farms in Devon, Gloucestershire and Pembrokeshire.
Farm school manager at Nethercott House, Katy Martin said: “The children that come thrive thanks to meaningful access to the natural world.
“They work the land, attend the animals, harvest, cook and break bread together. The week is so much more than a residential, it’s a totally immersive experience, where young people have access to the outdoors – something denied to so many.
“We love seeing the connections they make, the skills and knowledge they develop and the wellbeing benefits they gain during their time with us.”
A Christmas tree festival at Nethercott House on December 13 featured 15 locally-grown trees, festively decorated by supporters from Brownies to families, Young Farmers Mini Club to other local charities.
One particular tree, decorated in blue, was dedicated to Caitlin Bird, a huge fan of Michael Morpurgo’s books who died aged 13 from complications due to Covid.
The tree adorned with bright blue decorations and lights was dedicated by the charity to Caitlin whose family are holding 18 fundraising events for the charity next year in what would have been her 18th birthday year.
Two festive choirs joined in the celebrations in the Victorian house which also offered visitors food, drink and a range of craft stalls. The wooded Spinney area was lit for magical elf storytelling and fire juggling enchanted visitors on the front lawn.
Farm school manager Katy said: “We were excited to have the opportunity to open our doors to our local community and supporters across the festive season. We’re blessed to have so much love and support in our wonderful little community.”
Volunteers at the farm also had the chance to share some festive joy when they met for mince pies and a Christmas celebration. The volunteers range from volunteers that help in the garden to beekeepers who support sessions with the visiting children in the summer and autumn, as well as running cooking sessions.
Supporters of the charity were also invited to two festive feasts to raise funds for the charity as well as awareness.
Katy said: “The food for the feasts is the very same which the young farmers have worked hard, in all weathers, all seasons to sow, tend and barrow manure to over the past year.
“It’s been harvested by visiting young people, our team and our fantastic volunteers. By sharing what we do in this way we are allowing our guests to walk in the footsteps of the children and sample some of our own home grown foods.”