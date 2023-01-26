Lucy Bell, of Documental Theatre said: ‘I am so grateful to the people I’ve met up and down the A382 this last year: from the woman in her 90’s who recalled cycling hell-for-leather to a shelter in the Blitz, to a farmer’s widow at the Memory Café who recalled how her farmhouse once filled with guests. We have tried to weave all this life into the EP of community-sung songs we’re creating.’