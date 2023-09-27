Okehampton and District Community Transport Group (ODCTG) marked the end of an era last Thursday (September 28) with a small send-off event for Sue Wonnacott, long-standing manager for the transport group.
The Okehampton community said goodbye to Sue and thanked her for all her hard work during her 15-year tenure in the managerial role.
Chairman of ODCTG Tony Leech, said: “I would like to say that we all have a lot to thank Sue for. Fifteen years of helping to build up the ODCTG, which now has a very good reputation for helping anyone who needs assistance, shows that Sue has had a lot of dedication to the group and the community at large.
“Sue, along with other members of staff and trustees past and present, has worked very hard, with diminishing grants, to keep the ODCTG afloat and with its well-deserved good reputation intact. We should all be grateful, and Sue should be very proud of what has been achieved.
“I can only say that Sue now deserves a well-earned rest, and I hope that she takes this opportunity to do exactly that.”
At the same event, ODCTG also welcomed new manager Paula Anscomb, who has formerly worked for the Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS), a Tavistock-based community transport group, and has hit the ground running. She started her new role the following day (September 29).
Mrs Anscomb said: “I am delighted and proud to begin my new role as manager of ODCTG and lead the way into its exciting future, with the support of the trustees, who have made me feel very welcomed. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our drivers and volunteers who are vital in delivering our much-needed services. I am looking forward to working with you all.
“Change can be unsettling so I would like to take this opportunity to say that customer service has been at the core of my roles in my working life and I will be committed to continuing the excellent level of service that has been achieved and that our service users have come to expect.”
Tony, who is also a town councillor, said that despite the change of face, ODCTG service would continue to run as normal and any hiccups would be sorted swiftly.
Tony added that the group hopes, the construction of Okehampton’s second railway station will allow ODCTG tocontinue to grow and become a more integral part of the town’s transport system as the importance of community transport groups, especially in rural areas, is recognised.
ODCTG will continue to fundraise in order to achieve this goal and make further long-term plans for continued growth and improvement.
More and more people are turning towards ODCTG for transport support and the transport group is still calling out for more volunteer drivers to keep the service going.
To become a volunteer driver, visit: www.odctg.co.uk/volunteer/.