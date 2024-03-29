“I was actively involved in the campaign to open the hospital, and in the fundraising that took place to equip it,” said former Okehampton mayor Jan Goffey. “It is fair to say that the town took the hospital to its heart and many, many people and local organisations, such as the Lions Club, made huge fund raising efforts. I think that is why residents feel so betrayed by the wards being closed. This isn’t a hospital put there by the NHS, but one built by the efforts of local people.”