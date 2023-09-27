Chair of OkeRail Dr Michael Ireland has confirmed that the second Okehampton station will be called Okehampton Parkway.
At a recent council meeting, Dr Ireland, who is also a town councillor, brought the confusion surrounding the name of the new station, which will be built on the east side of town to an end.
He informed colleagues: “[I have had it] in writing from Network Rail that the station will be called Okehampton Parkway.”
There was previous uncertainty over whether the station would be known as the West Devon Transport Hub or Okehampton Parkway.