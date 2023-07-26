As an incentive to complete the national Summer Reading Challenge, Libraries Unlimited — the organisation running all Devon libraries (excluding Plymouth) — has announced that youngsters who successfully complete the mission will automatically be entered into a draw to win a host of family-themed prizes.
The reading mission, which has a games and sports theme this year, sees primary and junior school-aged children read six books, borrowing two at a time and tracking their progress on an individual chart to receive a medal and a certificate.
Those who complete the challenge before September 16 now also have a chance of winning prizes including: two £100 Crealy Theme Park and Resort gift cards, a Woodlands family theme park family ticket, two pairs of Go Ape! treetop adventure vouchers, two Exmoor Zoo family tickets or a family ticket to either the Milky Way Adventure Park, the River Dart Country Park or Scott Cinemas.
In addition, Tavistock Library, which was chosen to launch the challenge for all those with Libraries Unlimited last month, has paired with Meadowlands Leisure Centre to grant finishers a free swim.
Denise Gatley, first assistant at Tavistock Library, said: “It’s all going really, really well; we’ve had over 300 children sign up so far. We’re always welcoming of more youngsters to come and take part. We’ve even got a goal here they can kick a ball into. We just want to ensure they have great fun by reading books and listening to audiobooks they enjoy so reading doesn’t ever seem like a chore.”
Children can sign up at Tavistock, Okehampton, Chagford or Princetown Library. For more information on the challenge (which is free of charge) and the prize draw, visit: https://shorturl.at/DIPZ8