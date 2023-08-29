Libraries Unlimited, the organisation responsible for running Tavistock, Okehampton, Chagford and Princetown libraries, is updating its website format, which is planned to go live in September.
Libraries Unlimited has confirmed that the upgrade will bring Devon and Torbay websites together, with the benefit of improved functionality, enhanced look and feel and overall better customer experience.
Jan Horrell at Tavistock Library, said: “The new website will be designed so people can access services and information much more easily. For now we’re relying on social media to inform people everything going on but not everyone has a Facebook or Twitter account.”