Dartmoor Line passengers will face severe travel disruptions this week as RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union members strike as part of the months-long row over pay and conditions.
No trains are set to run on the Okehampton-Exeter line today and Friday and Great Western Railway (GWR), which runs the line, has advised customers to double check whether their trains will run on Saturday as there could be cancellations and alterations to journeys following the strike action.
There are also set to be possible further disruptions over the Christmas period and early January.
The strikes come as RMT members rejected Network Rail's offer of a 5% pay rise this year and a 4% rise in 2023.