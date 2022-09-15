No more deaths recorded in Torridge

No more deaths recorded in TorridgeThere were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Torridge.
Thursday 15th September 2022 4:25 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 146 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on September 8.
They were among 11,977 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Torridge.
A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15 (Thursday) – up from 165,369 last week.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.